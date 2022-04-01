Home runs by Rowdy Tellez, Pedro Severino lead Brewers to 5-3 win over Cubs

Box Score

Rowdy Tellez and Pedro Severino led the way with home runs as the Brewers defeated the Cubs 5-3 in Friday afternoon’s Cactus League action.

The two long balls scored three of Milwaukee’s five runs. Tellez began the scoring in the second inning when he lifted a high fly ball—so high that it barely cleared the right field wall—for a home run.

Severino added a two-run shot of his own in the fifth to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

The Brewers would continue to add on in the inning, scoring two more runs on a double by Tyler Black and an RBI single by Christian Yelich. Tyrone Taylor continued his strong spring with another multi-hit performance, going 2-for-3 with a double.

Luis Perdomo continued to make his case for a spot on the opening day roster, firing two scoreless innings to kick things off. Miguel Sánchez followed with two scoreless frames of his own, and Hoby Milner put up a zero in the fifth.

Infield-prospect-turned-pitcher Lucas Erceg allowed two unearned runs in the sixth, working around a hit, a walk, and an error while striking out one. Erceg has flashed plus velocity since his conversion to the mound, and he consistently hit 98 mph on the gun in his latest outing.

Lucas Erceg is hitting 98 mph repeatedly on the radar gun in the sixth, and has already broken one Chicago bat. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) April 1, 2022

Minor leaguers Cam Robinson and Justin Bullock combined for the final three innings, allowing one run.

The Brewers travel to Peoria tomorrow night to face the Seattle Mariners. 2021 Cy Young Award winners Corbin Burnes and Robbie Ray will take the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. CDT. A radio broadcast will be available on 620 WTMJ.