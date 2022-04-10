Introducing new Brew Crew Ball staff members

Harrison Freuck, Managing Editor

Hi, Brewer fans! Apologies for the late introduction, but my name is Harrison Freuck and I am the new managing editor and site manager of Brew Crew Ball! I graduated from UW-Madison in December 2022 with a B.S. in journalism and a certificate in sports communication. I currently am a reporter for Adams Publishing Group, where I write for both the Janesville Gazette and the Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson. I previously worked for The Badger Herald, where I covered Badger sports as a sports writer and the sports editor for a year each before becoming Editor-in-Chief.

While I currently reside in Madison, I lived in Milwaukee until I was 18 and still very much consider myself to be a Milwaukeean. I’ve gone to Brewers games since I was born (my very first game was actually the last game played at County Stadium) and I’ve probably been to close to 200 games over my nearly 22 years of life. Fun fact: I’ve been to every game where Ryan Braun hit a walk-off home run in his career (that’s four games, for those counting). I’m super excited for the opportunity to cover the Brewers this season and I look forward to getting to interact with fans as well! Go Brewers!

Matt Aho, Contributor

Hello Brew Crew Ball readers! My name is Matt Aho and I am pumped to begin writing about the Brewers this season and going forward. I am from Grayslake, Illinois, a town almost perfectly halfway between Chicago and Milwaukee. I graduated from Bradley University in 2021 with a degree in sports communications and I am currently in pursuit of my master’s, also from Bradley.

Even though I live in Cubs territory, I’ve been a Brewers fan my whole life. Some of my fondest memories growing up are spending summers at Miller Park with my family and friends. My favorite memory as a fan was being at the ballpark when the Brewers beat the Marlins to clinch the division in 2011. I still remember how loud the MVP chants were that night as Ryan Braun launched a game-winning home run to center field. Those teams with Prince Fielder, JJ Hardy and Ryan Braun were my first introduction to baseball. Now in 2022, I am excited to write about this team as they chase another division title. I’m looking forward to connecting with all the readers this season!

Herschey Winkelman, Contributor

My name is Herschel Winkelman. I am a 20-year-old journalism student studying at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. I grew up about 15 minutes outside of Milwaukee and have spent my whole life following the Packers, Brewers and Bucks. I am an avid sports fan and have been a die-hard fan of all Wisconsin sports teams. I played little league baseball and high school basketball. Being a member of sports journalism/media has always been a dream for me and I couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to cover the Brewers.

My favorite memory as a fan is Nyjer Morgan’s single in the 2011 NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This was around the time I started following and watching sports so when the Brewers won their playoff series, I was in awe. I have high hopes for the Brewers this season and am looking for the offense to improve with the additions of Hunter Renfroe and Andrew McCutchen.