Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #1

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Let’s jump right in with our week one roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Nashville Sounds have gotten their season underway, with a 3-2 record through five games against the Durham Bulls, all of which have been played at home. Key hitters to this point include several MLB spring training invites. Outfielder Jonathan Davis (.375/.643/.500) has had three hits across three games to go along with six walks and two stolen bases. First baseman Jon Singleton has been the power source for the Sounds, with two home runs and a .917 OPS through four games. Brice Turang (.214/.353/.429) has also been finding ways to get on base, with three walks and three hits across three games.

On the pitching side, three starter have given up no earned runs in their starts, include Josh Lindblom (five innings, two hits, four strikeouts), Ethan Small (4.1 innings, two hits, six strikeouts) and Jason Alexander (five innings, two hits, four strikeouts). Keep an eye on the Sounds, as their will be plenty of players called up from the team throughout this season.

AA Biloxi

Through two games, the Shuckers are 2-0 with two solid wins over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The team has been heavy on offense, with four players hitting .300 or better, including second baseman Felix Valerio (.444/.500/1.111 with two homers), outfielder Tristen Lutz (.333/.300/1.000 with two homers), outfielder Garrett Mitchell (.375/.545/.625) and outfielder Joey Wiemer (.300/.364/.500).

There hasn’t been much success on the pitching side, but relievers Arnaldo Hernandez and Robbie Hitt have both had two innings without giving up an earned run. The team has also racked up 26 strikeouts, including eight from starter Andy Otero.

High-A Wisconsin

The Timber Rattlers have only played one game thus far after their Opening Day game Friday was postponed to create a doubleheader Sunday. They won their Saturday game against the Peoria Chiefs behind a late rally. After trailing 5-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Rattlers scored seven runs across five innings, including a walk-off single in the 10th from Ernesto Martinez. Martinez finished the game with one hit and three walks.

While starter Justin Jarvis gave up three runs over four innings, relievers Brady Schanuel and Cam Robinson combined for four innings without an earned run, totaling six strikeouts and two walks with no hits.

A Carolina

The Mudcats have gotten off to a 2-0 start with wins over the Down East Wood Ducks. Led by hot hitting from several players, the Mudcats won 6-3 Friday and 8-2 Saturday. Outfielder Micah Bello has been key to the Mudcats’ success, with an astounding .714/.778/1.286 line, four doubles and two stolen bases thus far. Shortstop Eduardo Garcia (.429/.556/.571) and second baseman Jheremy Vargas (.444/.444/.444) have also hit well for the team.

On the pitching side, relievers Carlos Rodriguez and Christian Tripp have been the most impressive, combining for two hits, two walks and seven strikeouts across six scoreless innings.