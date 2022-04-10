Brewers go deep three times, rally for 5-4 win over Cubs

Box Score

It took a few days, but the Brewers have their first win of the season.

Early on, it looked like it would be another of those days. Freddy Peralta was on the mound and he had some of the same control issues that we’ve seen from the other two starters this weekend. He walked two of the first three batters (one erased on a caught stealing), then allowed a single before Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run home run. The Brewers were down 3-0 for the second straight day.

Freddy Peralta did settle down after that. He got into a bit of trouble in the second but allowed no more runs. The control improved as he struck out the side in the third and added another in the fourth. In total for the day, he pitched four innings and allowed just those three runs, walked four, and struck out six.

Meanwhile, the Brewers offense heated up after freezing in the cold yesterday. Willy Adames got the scoring going in the third with a solo home run. In the sixth, Adames led off with a walk and Christian Yelich brought him in with a double. Rowdy Tellez then put the Brewers ahead with a two-run home run, and the Brewers had a 4-3 lead.

Brent Suter took the fifth and held the Cubs off the board, but got into a bit of trouble in the sixth. He allowed a walk to Clint Frazier, then Patrick Wisdom reached on a fielder’s choice that Adames mishandled. Jake Cousins came in to finish the sixth, but two wild pitches allowed Frazier to score and tie the game at 4-4. Cousins finished the sixth with a strikeout to hold it to a tie.

It didn’t take long for the Brewers to get the lead back. In the top of the next innings, Mike Brosseau came in as a pinch hitter for Jace Peterson. He hit a home run to left center, and the Brewers had the lead back at 5-4.

With the lead after seven, it was time for the Brewers top relievers to hold it down for the win. Brad Boxberger pitched a scoreless seventh, working around a hit with a strikeout. Devin Williams came out firing with seven straight strikes to start his appearance, finished with nine of his ten pitches thrown for strikes as he struck out two in the eighth. Josh Hader came in for the save in the ninth, and added on two strikeouts of his own, including one to Nico Hoerner to end the game.

Though the Brewers offense only had five hits, they added on five walks to go with that. Christian Yelich had a strong 2-for-3 day with a walk and an RBI. Adames and Tellez also each reached base twice, each adding a walk to go with their home runs. Hunter Renfroe did not have a hit but walked twice. Mike Brosseau added the other bit of offense with his home run in the seventh.

The early season afternoon games continue tomorrow as the Brewers head to Baltimore for the first time in 19 years. Adrian Houser gets his first start of the season, facing Bruce Zimmermann of the Orioles. First pitch is at 2:05 PM CDT, and will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.