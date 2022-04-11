Milwaukee’s top pitching prospects for 2022

Ethan Small

Ethan Small is almost universally looked at as the Brewers’ top pitching prospect. The lefty has posted an incredible 1.74 ERA in his two seasons in the minor leagues. With that kind of production, the Brewers could consider bringing him up to the majors sometime this year. Milwaukee has had one of the best starting rotations in baseball in recent years, so it might be hard for Small to slot in as a starter immediately. He could be looking at some bullpen opportunities in the fall if he continues to produce in the minor leagues. Small’s potential is through the roof and could follow in the footsteps of other Brewers homegrown pitchers like Burnes, Woodruff and Peralta.

Antoine Kelly

Kelly is another lefty that may spend some significant time in the minors but has shown that he may have what it takes to get big league innings. He will look to improve on his 8.55 ERA in two seasons in A so far. He is not expected to be ready this season but there may be chances for him in 2023 or 2024. He will need to show improvement throughout this season and give the Brewers a reason to raise him to the upper levels. He is not expected to be healthy to start this season as he underwent surgery in the offseason. Although he is a very raw pitching prospect, he is definitely someone to keep an eye on going forward.

Alec Bettinger

Bettinger, much like Small, has been widely touted as a top pitcher in the Brewers farm system. Bettinger looks like the Brewers’ most MLB-ready right-hander, posting a 4.45 ERA through four seasons in the minors. Bettinger has already made an MLB appearance, but showed he wasn’t ready as the Dodgers scored 11 runs in Bettinger’s four innings. With more time to work on his control, Bettinger is poised to have a good 2022 and possibly receive a call-up later in the season.

Dylan File

The right-handed starter already has his eyes on the big leagues this season. The strikeout machine showed through four seasons in the minor leagues that he has the talent to pitch well in the Majors. A solid 3.88 ERA and 332 strikeouts in 380 innings have boosted File to the top of the Brewers pitching prospects board with hopes he can be used if Milwaukee is in need of depth in the heart of the season. File has great potential and could be used in the bullpen if he shows development this season in AAA. Being only one level away, File could be a big leaguer very soon.

Cam Robinson

Robinson has flown under the radar but has shown flashes of big-league potential. After being a late-round pick in the 2017 draft, Robinson posted good numbers in single-A with a 2.45 ERA in 23 games. He took a step back in AA though, giving up nearly five runs a game in 12 games started. With Robinson not expected to be MLB-ready until 2023, the 22-year-old will look to work his way up the minors and show what he can do against better competition. Robinson has all the tools necessary to be successful in the big leagues, it’s just a matter of whether or not he can show Milwaukee he can pitch against big league hitters.