Game Thread #4: Milwaukee Brewers (1-2) @ Baltimore Orioles (0-3)

The Brewers are at Camden Yards for the first time since 2003 as they kick off a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Adrian Houser toes the rubber for Milwaukee today. After inconsistent performances from Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta, Houser is looking to break the trend of Brewers starting pitchers having subpar season debuts.

With left-hander Bruce Zimmermann on the mound for Baltimore, Craig Counsell is rolling out the right-handed heavy lineup. Keston Hiura, Tyrone Taylor, Mike Brosseau, and Victor Caratini all draw starts.

First pitch is at 2:05 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.