Game Thread #5: Milwaukee Brewers (1-3) @ Baltimore Orioles (1-3)

The Brewers fell yesterday despite a strong team performance on the mound, giving up just two runs on a two-run single from Cedric Mullins. The Brewers offense, however, continued to sputter, as they put together just six hits and left nine base runners on over the course of the game.

The team will look to bounce back behind pitcher Eric Lauer, who will make his first start of the 2022 season after a successful 2021 season in which he finished with a 3.19 ERA over 118.2 innings with 117 strikeouts. He’ll face off against Orioles’ starter Spenser Watkins, who had a dismal 2021 season, going 2-7 with an 8.07 ERA across 54.2 innings.

Tonight marks the first night game of the season for the Brewers, as first pitch is set for 6:05 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.