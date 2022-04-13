Brewers earn second come-from-behind win of season, beat Orioles 5-4

The Milwaukee Brewers came up with their second comeback win of the year in a 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night. The Brewers, who now stand at 2-3 on the season, were led by Andrew McCutchen, who finished 2-for-4 with a single, a double and three RBIs, including a go-ahead single in the 7th inning.

The Brewers got out to a fast start, scoring two in the first after a Willy Adames single and a Christian Yelich walk allowed McCutchen to drive both in with a double down the left field line. The lead wouldn’t last though, as the Orioles scored four runs of their own in the bottom of the second.

For the second straight day, Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins drove in all of the team’s runs, hitting a grand slam to right center field to put the Orioles ahead 4-2. The Brewers tied the game up in the top of the third after an error by pitcher Spenser Watkins allowed Adames to score and a Hunter Renfroe ground-rule double drove in another.

After a lot of offense in the early innings, both teams slowed down, with no more runs scoring until the top of the seventh, when McCutchen’s RBI single scored Adames and put the Brewers up for good.

After a solid bullpen performance Monday, the Brewers bullpen once again stayed strong, going 4.2 innings without giving up a run after Lauer gave up four runs (three earned) in 4.1 innings to start. Jake Cousins, Hoby Milner, Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader combined for nine strikeouts while allowing just four hits and four walks over the 4.2 innings.

Milner ended up with his first win of the season while Hader locked down his second save. The Brewers will take on the Orioles Wednesday evening for the rubber match of the series. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CDT as Corbin Burnes will look to improve on his poor Opening Day performance against the Cubs. He’ll face off against lefty John Means.

The Brewers then return to American Family Field for their first homestand of 2022, with the home opener set for Thursday at 4:14 p.m. CDT against the Cardinals. They’ll take on the Cardinals for four games before welcoming the Pirates for a three-game series to start next week.