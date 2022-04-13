Game Thread #6: Milwaukee Brewers (2-3) @ Baltimore Orioles (1-4)

After splitting their first two games against the Orioles, the Brewers are looking to take the series and improve to a .500 record on the season.

Corbin Burnes gets the ball for Milwaukee opposite southpaw John Means. Burnes was inconsistent in his Opening Day start against the Cubs, while Means worked four innings of one-run ball in his season debut against the Rays.

Here are the lineups for each team:

Rubber match against Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/LUN191IWwB — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 13, 2022

First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.