Burnes throws 7 scoreless, Brewers rout Orioles 4-2

The Brewers have won their first series of the season, with Corbin Burnes on the helm for the rubber match against Orioles ace John Means. The Brewers are now 3rd in the NL Central and one game back from the division-leading Cardinals. The Reigning Cy Young threw seven scoreless innings for Milwaukee and earned eight strikeouts, improving on his less than stellar season opener against the Cubs.

With the Brewers’ offense proving lackluster to start the season, they looked to get the bats going. Milwaukee struck quickly in the second inning with Keston Hiura drawing a walk and Rowdy Tellez bringing him home with a doubled to deep center field. Mike Brosseau then followed up with a single to center, which scored Tellez. Going into the third inning the Brewers led 2-0.

After 5 scoreless innings for both teams, the Orioles struck with two runs in the 8th. After coming in to replace Burnes, Devin Williams gave up a leadoff single and a walk. He then struck out Cedric Mullins but gave up an RBI single to Ryan Mountcastle. With runners on first and third with one out, Williams then hit Anthony Santander, loading the bases.

Counsell decided to bring in Brad Boxberger, who gave up a sacrifice fly and struck out the final batter to end the inning. With the game tied 2-2, Milwaukee needed the bats to awaken yet again. The top of the 9th started with Yelich striking out and a Hunter Renfroe single. Kolten Wong then belted his first triple of the season bringing home Renfroe from first and Milwaukee again had the lead. Looking for more insurance, Rowdy Tellez added to a fantastic day by hitting another RBI double to deep right-center scoring Wong and the Brewers led 4-2.

Josh Hader got the call in the bottom of the 9th in a save situation and did not disappoint. After giving up a leadoff walk, Hader then retired the side to give the Brewers their third win and first series win of the season. Brad Boxberger is credited with his first win on the season and Hader earned his third save.

The Brewers now turn their focus on St. Louis, with veteran Adam Wainwright facing off against Brandon Woodruff Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee’s home opener. After the four-game homestand, Milwaukee will welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to town for a three-game set.