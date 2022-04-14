Game Thread #7: St. Louis Cardinals (3-1) @ Milwaukee Brewers (3-3)

The Milwaukee Brewers (3-3) will take on the St. Louis Cardinals (3-1) in the American Family Field season opener Thursday afternoon. Seeing as it is Milwaukee Day (4-14), the Brewers set the first pitch for 4:14 p.m. After Woodruff started Opening Day the last two seasons, the Brewers are giving him the ball for the team’s home opener since Burnes got the Opening Day start last week.

Woodruff will look to bounce back from a rough start against the Cubs last weekend, when he gave up seven earned runs on six hits and three walks across 3.2 innings. Wainwright was dominant for the Cardinals on Opening Day, when he went six innings against the Pirates, allowing five hits, no walks and six strikeouts.

Here is each team’s starting lineup for this afternoon’s game:

First pitch is at 4:14 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.