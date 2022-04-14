Brewers win home opener over Cardinals, 5-1

The Milwaukee Brewers (4-3) beat the St. Louis Cardinals (3-2) behind strong offense early and a solid pitching performance from Brandon Woodruff in the team’s home opener at American Family Field.

Coming off a poor performance against the Cubs, Woodruff put together five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk on 86 pitches. His counterpart, Adam Wainwright, struggled after a stellar performance against the Pirates, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings.

The Brewers had a balanced attack offensively, as seven of the nine starters on offense had at least one hit. Kolten Wong and Omar Narvaez led the way with two hits each, including a double and a home run from Narvaez, who finished with two RBIs.

The Brewers scored one run in the first and second inning before adding two in the fourth. They added another in the sixth inning to take a 5-0 lead before the Cardinals scored their lone run on a solo home run from Tommy Edman.

Trevor Gott and Jandel Gustave each put together two solid innings out of the bullpen, combining for just two hits — including the home run to Edman by Gustave — and three strikeouts over their four total innings. While the Brewers totaled just five strikeouts across the game, they did enough to keep runners off base and win the game.

The Brewers have now won three straight after winning the last two games of the series against the Orioles, improving to 4-3 on the season. They’ll look to stay hot tomorrow in the second game of four against the Cardinals.

Freddy Peralta will take the mound after a mediocre start against the Cubs on Sunday. He’ll face off against Miles Mikolas for the Cardinals. The game will start at 7:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.