Brewers fall behind early, lose 10-1 to Cardinals

On a Jackie Robinson Day for the Brewers to forget, the team fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 10-1 behind a dominant performance on both sides of the ball.

The Cardinals jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead before the Brewers even got a chance to hit. After a fly out and a ground out to open the game, the Cardinals then put together a two-out rally with a double, two walks and three singles before Freddy Peralta managed to strike out Tommy Edman.

The Cardinals then added two more runs in the second inning, giving them a 6-0 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. They added two more in both the fifth and ninth innings to score 10 runs total in the victory.

Peralta’s ERA ballooned to 11.57 in the loss, as he gave up six earned runs across three innings after an already-mediocre performance against the Cubs on Sunday.

The Brewers didn’t help themselves on the offensive side either, as the top three hitters in the lineup combined for zero hits in 11 at-bats, including four strikeouts in four plate appearances by Christian Yelich.

The lone run was scored by Andrew McCutchen on a seventh inning RBI single from Omar Narvaez. Hunter Renfroe added two hits of his own, but the Brewers totaled just six hits as a team, all of which were singles. Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas put together 6.2 innings of work, allowing just three hits, one walk and one run while striking out seven in his first win of the year.

The cherry on top of what was already a dismal game for the Crew was a ninth-inning injury to fan-favorite Brent Suter, who was removed after giving up a two-run homer and starting an at-bat against Lars Nootbaar before slipping on the dirt and running into the railing in front of the Cardinals’ dugout. After lying on the ground for a moment, Suter got up and went back to the mound before the Brewers’ trainer sent him to the dugout.

Due to Suter’s injury, the Brewers allowed infield utilityman Mike Brosseau to pitch. He finished off the ninth inning for the Crew, allowing one hit and one walk.

The Brewers will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Cardinals, as they give the ball to Adrian Houser for his second start of the season. He’ll face off against lefty Steven Matz for the Cardinals. The game will start at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.