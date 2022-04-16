 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread #9: Milwaukee Brewers (4-4) vs St. Louis Cardinals (4-2)

Adrian Houser (4.91 ERA | 3.89 FIP) vs Steven Matz (21.00 ERA | 5.07 FIP)

By Matt_Aho
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers look to bounce back against the Cardinals Saturday night following a 10-1 loss. Adrian Houser takes the mound trying to get his first win of the season. For the Cardinals, Steven Matz gets his second start of the season. Matz gave up seven runs in three innings pitched his last time out.

Lineups:

