Game Thread #9: Milwaukee Brewers (4-4) vs St. Louis Cardinals (4-2)

The Brewers look to bounce back against the Cardinals Saturday night following a 10-1 loss. Adrian Houser takes the mound trying to get his first win of the season. For the Cardinals, Steven Matz gets his second start of the season. Matz gave up seven runs in three innings pitched his last time out.
Lineups:
The squad for Game 3.
It's Nolan's birthday, but he's the one giving us gifts!
