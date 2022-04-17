Game Thread #10: Milwaukee Brewers (4-5) vs St. Louis Cardinals (5-2)

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of their four-game series. After winning the first game 5-1, the Brewers have suffered two tough losses, including a 10-1 affair Friday night and a 2-1 loss Saturday.

The 2-1 loss marked Adrian Houser’s second loss of the season already, but his ERA is at just 2.89 and the Brewers have given him a total of one run offensively across his two starts.

The Crew will look to bounce back against the Cards today, as Aaron Ashby takes the ball for his first start of the season. After two long-relief appearances in the team’s first nine games, Counsell has seen enough to move Ashby into the rotation, seemingly as a sixth starter for the time being. Ashby has pitched five innings across his two appearances, allowing just one run and accumulating five strikeouts.

On the other side, Dakota Hudson will get his second start of the season. He had a mediocre start against the Royals on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits across four innings. In six career games (three starts) against the Brewers, Hudson has a 1-1 record and a 4.50 ERA.

Lineups:

Sunday afternoon baseball… there’s nothing better! pic.twitter.com/fnmhpZUsT4 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 17, 2022

First pitch is at 1:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.