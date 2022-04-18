Brewers Week in Review: Week 1 & 2

Last Week’s Results

Brewers @ Cubs

Cubs 5, Brewers 4

Cubs 9, Brewers 0

Brewers 5, Cubs 4

Brewers @ Orioles

Orioles 2, Brewers 0

Brewers 5, Orioles 4

Brewers 4, Orioles 2

Cardinals @ Brewers

Brewers 5, Cardinals 1

Cardinals 10, Brewers 1

Cardinals 2, Brewers 1

Brewers 6, Cardinals 5

Top Hitting Performance

It’s been a rough 10 games for the offense, but Rowdy Tellez has been one of the bright spots so far for it. So far this season, he’s batting .296/.367/.519 with 3 doubles, 1 home run, five RBI, and five runs scored. He’s second on the team in hits with his 8-for-27 start, only behind Andrew McCutchen at 11-for-39. Tellez had a home run to put the Brewers ahead of the Cubs in the first series on Sunday, two RBI doubles against the Orioles on Wednesday, and helped the Brewers offense get going yesterday with another RBI double.

Top Pitching Performances

With the Brewers offense needing to pull out close wins to start the season (four of their five wins have been by two runs or less), the Brewers bullpen has been up to the task of securing some of these wins. It’s a tough call so far, so three relievers get the nod this week. Brad Boxberger (0.00 ERA, 1.46 FIP) has had three strong innings to hold leads, and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in his fourth appearance. Trevor Gott (0.00 ERA, 1.17 FIP) has pitched in a few tight situations in his four appearances, but has not allowed any of his five inherited runners to score. To finish it off, there’s Josh Hader (0.00 ERA, 1.60 FIP), who is a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities so far.

Injury News & Transaction Wire

Even thought the Brewers are typically very active with transactions, they’ve actually had a quiet start to this season. Since opening day, there’s only one transaction listed on the Brewers’ webpage. They traded second baseman Jamie Westbrook to the Tigers for cash. Westbrook had batted .281/.353/.451 between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville last season and had a 122 wRC+ at Nashville. He was off to a strong start in Nashville this season before he was traded.

Meanwhile, the injured list remains light as well. Just Luis Urias and Justin Topa are currently on the list. Topa is not expected back until the middle of the season with a hopeful rehab assignment in May. As for Urias, he should be heading out on a rehab assignment soon, but has not reached a point yet where he is ready for one.

Upcoming Week

Monday : Pirates @ Brewers | 6:40 PM

: Pirates @ Brewers | 6:40 PM Tuesday : Pirates @ Brewers | 6:40 PM

: Pirates @ Brewers | 6:40 PM Wednesday : Pirates @ Brewers | 12:40 PM

: Pirates @ Brewers | 12:40 PM Thursday : Off Day

: Off Day Friday : Brewers @ Phillies | 6:05 PM

: Brewers @ Phillies | 6:05 PM Saturday : Brewers @ Phillies | 3:05 PM

: Brewers @ Phillies | 3:05 PM Sunday: Brewers @ Phillies | 6:08 PM

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs.