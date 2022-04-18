Game Thread #11: Milwaukee Brewers (5-5) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (5-4)

The Milwaukee Brewers will welcome another division foe to American Family Field following a four-game split with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pirates, who have played better than expected to this point, enter the game at 5-4, albeit with some weak opponents so far.

After starting the season losing two of three to the Cards, the Pirates split two games with the Cubs before winning three of four against the Nationals over the weekend.

The Bucs will send Zach Thompson to the mound. He went four innings on Wednesday against the Cubs, giving up five hits, two runs and one walk while accumulating three strikeouts in a no decision. Opposing Thompson is the Brewers’ Eric Lauer, who had a mediocre start in a comeback win against the Orioles last week, allowing four runs (three earned) on two walks and three hits over 4.1 innings. He also had five strikeouts in the game.

After a difficult series against the Cardinals, the Brewers will look to get their bats going against the Pirates, who they seem to have success against almost every year. Last season, the Brewers went 14-5 against the Pirates, including 6-3 at home.

Lineups:

First pitch for game one of the series is set for 6:40 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.