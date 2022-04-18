Yelich’s grand slam propels Brewers to 6-1 victory

Milwaukee won the first game of the series against the Pirates, 6-1, with Eric Lauer on the mound facing off against Zach Thompson. The Brewers were hoping to find their offensive stride, after a lackluster start to the season. Lauer pitched well throwing six innings and only giving up one run. Lauer also tallied five strikeouts in the performance with one walk.

The Brewers scored early on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first after back-to-back singles from Wong and Adames. After a Yelich walk, Thompson was able to strike out the next three batters. After three scoreless from Lauer, the Pirates gained a run and evened the game at one after a solo home run by second-baseman Diego Castillo. With the game tied at one, Milwaukee was again looking for a lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Brewers answered with an offensive explosion. After Hunter Renfroe led off the inning with a flyout, Narvaez followed up with a single, and Cain sent him to third after a double. Third baseman Jace Peterson then walked and Wong hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Narvaez. The Brewers then had a 2-1 lead. Wanting more insurance, Milwaukee continued to pile on. Adames then walked to load the bases for Christian Yelich. The second pitch of the at-bat was blasted over the right-field wall and Yelich’s first home run of the season was a grand slam.

With the Brewers comfortably in the driver’s seat after gaining a 6-1 lead, Counsell made the call to the bullpen in the top of the 7th and brought in Jandel Gustave. Gustave gave up a walk but got out of the inning unblemished. Milner then pitched a scoreless 8th and Jose Urena closed it out in the 9th to give the Brewers their sixth win of the season.

Milwaukee hosts Pittsburgh for two more games before they fly to Philadelphia for a three-game set with the Phillies. Next on the mound for the Brewers is reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes who is still looking for his first win of the season against Pittsburgh’s JT Brubaker.