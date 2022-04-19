Game Thread #12: Milwaukee Brewers (6-5) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (5-5)

A grand slam by Christian Yelich led the Brewers to victory in their first game against the Pirates this season. Corbin Burnes gets the ball for his third start as they look to make it two straight wins.
Right-hander JT Brubaker is on the mound for Pittsburgh, but Victor Caratini is starting behind the plate instead of Omar Narvaez to give the latter a night off. Jace Peterson bumps up to seventh in the batting order.
Lineups:
Burnes makes his 2022 home debut.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 19, 2022
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj @fleet_farm | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/P29Li02QKZ
Our Tuesday night lineup.— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 19, 2022
#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/5gDQlEb6wy
First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.
