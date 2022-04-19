Game Thread #12: Milwaukee Brewers (6-5) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (5-5)

A grand slam by Christian Yelich led the Brewers to victory in their first game against the Pirates this season. Corbin Burnes gets the ball for his third start as they look to make it two straight wins.

Right-hander JT Brubaker is on the mound for Pittsburgh, but Victor Caratini is starting behind the plate instead of Omar Narvaez to give the latter a night off. Jace Peterson bumps up to seventh in the batting order.

Lineups:

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.