Brewers trade minor leaguer Dustin Peterson to Phillies

The Milwaukee Brewers traded outfielder Dustin Peterson to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash Tuesday morning.

Peterson, 27, was drafted 50th overall by the Padres in 2013 and was traded in exchange for the Braves’ Justin Upton a year later. Despite being a high draft selection, he bounced around the minor leagues before getting a major league shot with the Braves in 2018.

He was later claimed by the Tigers off waivers, where he played briefly in 2019. He’s accumulated 10 hits in 46 MLB at-bats with a .217/.265/.304 line.

The Brewers signed him last year and he was assigned to AAA Nashville for all of 2021 and the start of 2022. While he got off to a slow start in three games with the Sounds in 2022, he had a solid 2021 season, batting .272/.347/.416 with nine home runs and 56 RBIs in 77 games.

Apparently, the Phillies liked what they saw from Peterson, and he’ll be assigned to AAA Lehigh Valley. It is unknown how much the Brewers received in exchange for Peterson.