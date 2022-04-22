Game Thread # 14 Milwaukee Brewers (8-5) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (5-8)

The Brewers look to keep rolling in this weekend’s series against the Phillies. Freddy Peralta is on the mound tonight against Ranger Suarez. Peralta will be looking for his first great start of the season after posting an 11.57 ERA through two games.

Keston Hiura will be starting at first base while Rowdy Tellez gets the night off. Victor Caratini will get the call behind the plate against the lefty Suarez. Lorenzo Cain is also taking over in center for Tyrone Taylor, who played in the Brewers' last matchup against Pittsburgh.

Lineups:

First pitch is at 6:05 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.