Brewers give up 3 runs in the eighth, lose 4-2 to Phillies

Box Score

The Brewers looked to kick off their series against the Phillies with a win. Peralta was on the mound facing Philadelphia lefty Ranger Suarez. Peralta looked to improve on his abysmal first couple outings of the year. Counsell loaded the lineup with right-handed hitters including putting Keston Hiura at first base.

Milwaukee had something going in the first inning, with McCutchen leading off with a double. Adames then singled putting runners at the corners with no outs with Yelich up to bat. He hit a weak groundball in front of the plate and Phillies catcher JT Realmuto made a throwing error resulting in the bases loaded with no outs. The chance flamed out however as Renfroe and Hiura struck out and Cain grounded into a fielder’s choice.

The Phillies struck first in the bottom of the first as Jean Segura hit a leadoff single, and scored after a double off the wall by Bryce Harper. Peralta didn’t let up anymore throughout his night. Wong was taken out of the game with an injury in the bottom of the third and Hiura was moved to second base while Rowdy Tellez came in to play first. Both teams went scoreless in the second until the Brewers were able to score Wily Adames from third after a sacrifice fly from Renfroe in the top of the third. The game was tied 1-1. Peralta finished 5 innings of one-run baseball and was replaced by Aaron Ashby in the bottom of the sixth.

Milwaukee took the lead however in the top of the seventh, as Brosseau walked and Caratini singled. Then after a wild pitch from Philadelphia reliever Jose Alvarado, Brosseau and Caratini moved to second and third. McCutchen then hit another sacrifice fly to score Brosseau, and the Brewers took the lead 2-1.

Ashby pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh, though ran into trouble in the top of the eighth after three straight singles to load the bases for Philadelphia. Alec Bohm then hit another single bringing home both runners from second and third. Boxberger then replaced Ashby and immediately gave up a single to Johan Camargo bringing home Realmuto. The Phillies led 4-2 after eight.

The Brewers got nothing going in the ninth and the Brewers lost the opener. Ashby was credited with a loss and Nick Nelson got the win for Philadelphia. Former Brewer Corey Knebel also recorded his third save of the season.

Milwaukee will be in Philadelphia for two more and then come home for one game against the Giants on Monday. The Brewers will have Adrian Houser on the mound facing Phillies pitcher Zach Wheeler. First pitch is 3:05 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.