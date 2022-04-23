Game Thread #15: Milwaukee Brewers (8-6) vs Philadelphia Phillies (6-8)

An eighth inning two-run single by Alec Brohm gave the Phillies the win in game one and saw a four-game win streak come to an end for the Brewers. This afternoon, the Brewers give the ball to Adrian Houser, who looks to get his first win of the season. The Phillies will send out right-hander Zack Wheeler for his third start of the season.

Kolten Wong will be back in the leadoff spot, while Jace Peterson will get the start at third base. Behind the plate, Omar Narvaez is back getting the start.

Lineups

You can catch all the action on Bally Sports Wisconsin or listen on the Brewers Radio Network.