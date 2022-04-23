Big 5th inning guides Brewers to a 5-3 win over the Phillies

It was a 5th inning that saw five hits, four runs, and a steal of home from Willy Adames that would give the Brewers a lead they would never relinquish. Add in a Hunter Renfroe home run in the 6th, and the Brewers beat the Phillies, 5-3.

The Phillies were able to get to Houser early on, jumping out to a 3-0 lead through 3 innings. It was a solid outing for Houser, who got his first win of the season. He ended up lasting 6 innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits, three strikeouts, and one walk.

Renfroe noticed his first three-hit game as a Brewer Saturday. He got things going in the fifth with a double to right field. Following a Cain infield single, Jace Peterson got the Brewers on the board with a single to center. Adames then drove in Cain for the second run, and Yelich brought in Peterson with a single of his own, making it a 3-3 ballgame.

That’s when the Brewers got creative on the basepaths. With Andrew McCutchen at the plate facing an 0-2 count and two outs, Yelich made a half steal attempt for second. The throw from Realmuto was low, sneaking under the glove of Segura into center field. Adames, who was running on the throw, was able to score easily and give the Crew the lead.

In the 6th, Hunter Renfroe got his second home run of the season on a 2-1 pitch that he launched into right-center. In total, the Brewers were 4-8 with runners in scoring position, tallying 9 hits.

The two-run lead was enough for the bullpen. Trevor Gott got things rolling with a scoreless 7th, striking out a pair and only allowing one hit. Devin Williams set up Hader with a scoreless inning of his own, which included an inning-ending double play. Hader was able to keep it a perfect 7 for 7 on save opportunities, slamming the door and giving the Brewers the victory.

The Brewers will look for the series victory tomorrow as they send out Eric Lauer to face Aaron Nola. You can find the rubber match on ESPN at 6:00 pm, or listen on the Brewers Radio Network.