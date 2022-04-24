Brewers take pitcher’s duel over Phillies 1-0

Box Score

Eric Lauer isn’t the first name you would think of in a big pitcher’s duel, but tonight he was on the Brewers side of one.

In a Sunday night game in Philadelphia, Eric Lauer and Aaron Nola faced off for the series win. Both pitchers were exceptional. Lauer pitched six innings and recorded thirteen strikeouts. He did allow five hits and a walk, but no runs. The worst for him was in the fifth inning, when the Phillies loaded the bases with a double, walk, and single. He pitched out of that with a pop out and a strikeout to end the inning and keep the game scoreless. He also had a runner in scoring position in the sixth, but had another strikeout to end the inning. His thirteen strikeouts tied Teddy Higuera for a Brewers record for strikeouts by a LHP.

You’ll want to watch all 13 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/41pHGjv9rH — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Nola was just as good, if not better, than Lauer. He pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out nine. The Brewers managed just two baserunners against him: a Willy Adames walk in the first (that was erased on a pick off throw) and a Tyrone Taylor double in the third.

The game went to the bullpens who just picked it up from there. Brad Boxberger had a scoreless seventh with a strikeout. Jeurys Familia had a scoreless eighth with a strikeout. Devin Williams issued a leadoff walk in the eighth, but worked around it for a scoreless inning with a strikeout.

In the ninth, the Brewers faced former Brewer Corey Knebel to try to get on the board. Jace Peterson singled to lead off the inning, and Andrew McCutchen singled to more Peterson to third. Christian Yelich came up with runners on first and third with one out. He hit a fly ball to Schwarber, and it was deep enough to score Peterson to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

Josh Hader came in for the ninth, and it was a 1-2-3 inning for his eighth save of the season. The inning did have a bit of drama, though. Schwarber was angry at the called strike three and slammed his bat and helmet into the ground while exchanging some words with umpire Angel Hernandez, which earned him an ejection.

It was some pent up frustration that both sides had from the game. After the game, manager Craig Counsell mentioned that the strike zone was big all night, and catcher Omar Narvaez said that while it was a big zone, Hernandez was consistent between both sides.

Omar Narvaez: "Everybody saw the game and everybody saw that he was at least consistent for both teams. I’m not gonna say he was good because he wasn’t, but at least he was consistent for both teams.

"Sometimes you just gotta adjust and not leave the decision to the umpire." https://t.co/h0reBZGoyE — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) April 25, 2022

The Brewers head home now for a single game before returning to Pennsylvania. They will play one game against the Giants tomorrow to make up part of the rescheduled series from the start of the season. Corbin Burnes faces Sam Long, with first pitch at 5:10 PM.