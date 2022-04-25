Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #3

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week three roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds wrapped up another great week, going 5-1 against the Charlotte Knights (7-11) to improve to 13-5 on the season, holding a one game lead on Columbus in the International League West. The Sounds were dominant against the Knights, outsourcing them 40-11 across the six-game series.

First baseman Tyler White had another great week for the team, slashing .500/.556/.929 with one home run and seven RBIs across four games. He’s raked all season for the Sounds, with a .324/.435/.757 line to go with four home runs and 11 RBIs. Outfielder Abraham Almonte (.500/.500/1.125 with one home run and six RBIs), catcher Alex Jackson (.353/.421/.765 with two home runs and seven RBIs) and shortstop Brice Turang (.500/.542/.636 with six RBIs and a team-high 11 hits) also had a great week. As a team, the Sounds hit a red-hot .293/.378/.475 across the six-game set.

On the pitching side, the team pitched to a 1.67 ERA and allowed just one home run while holding the Knights to a .177/.260/.224 line. Ethan Small and Dylan File both had strong weeks. Small threw five innings of shutout baseball, racking up six strikeouts while allowing one hit and five walks, while File pitched 10 innings across two appearances, allowing one earned run on seven hits and four walks to go with six strikeouts.

The Sounds will try to stay hot with six games against the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field in Minnesota. The Saints currently sit in third place in the division at 10-7 on the season.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers had a tough week against the Birmingham Barons, dropping five of six but only being outscored by seven runs across the series. After losing each of the first three games by one run each, the Shuckers eked out a 6-5 win Friday night. They lost the last two games by scores of 5-4 and 7-3, respectively, falling to 9-6 on the season but hanging onto first place in the Southern League South by 1.5 games over Montgomery.

Despite the rough week, outfielders Garrett Mitchell and Joey Wiemer had solid weeks for the Shuckers. Mitchell batted .385/.429/.692 with two home runs and six RBIs while Wiemer finished slashed .333/.407/.542 with one home run and four RBIs.

On the pitching side, Victor Castaneda went five innings, allowing four hits, one walk and one run while totaling seven strikeouts. Carlos Luna got two starts for the team, going a total of 7.2 innings while allowing nine hits, two earned runs and three walks to go with four strikeouts.

The Shuckers will now take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for six games at home. The Wahoos are 6-9 on the season, sitting three games back in the division.

High-A Wisconsin

The Timber Rattlers had a solid 5-1 week, winning the first five games of their six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits before getting blown out Sunday by a score of 18-1. The Rattlers moved to 11-4 on the year, staying a game back of Cedar Rapids in the Midwest League West standings.

Outfielder Sal Frelick carried the team offensively, slashing .429/.538/.667 with a home run and six RBIs. He also scored seven runs in the series. As a team, the Rattlers went 9-for-10 on stolen bases against the Bandits, including three from first baseman Ernesto Martinez.

While Justin Jarvis got roughed up in his start yesterday, the other starting pitchers for Wisconsin had solid weeks. Antoine Kelly, TJ Shook and Brandon Knarr combined for 16.1 innings and 21 strikeouts, giving up just three earned runs on eight hits and seven walks across their three starts.

The Rattlers now travel to Peoria to take on the Chiefs, who sit in a tie for third place in the division with a 7-8 record on the year.

A Carolina

The Mudcats struggled to a 2-4 record on the week, falling to the Lynchburg Hillcats (7-8) in the series. The team now sits at 7-8 on the year, four games back of Fredericksburg in the Carolina League North standings.

After a promising start to the week that included victories by scores of 10-1 and 2-1, the Mudcats dropped four straight, getting outscored a whopping 42-10 across the four games. Second baseman Zack Raabe was the team’s only true offensive bright spot, as he slashed .417/.579/583 with five hits and six walks across five games. On the mound, Ryne Moore, Edwin Jimenez and Brannon Jordan combined to go 15 innings with 15 strikeouts while giving up three runs and 10 hits combined across their three starts.

The Mudcats will travel to North Carolina play the Down East Wood Ducks (7-8) for six games. They swept the Ducks in three games to open their season and will hope to replicate the success this week.