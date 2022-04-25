Game Thread #17: Milwaukee Brewers (10-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-5)

The Brewers are back home for one game before they head on the road to Pittsburgh. Corbin Burnes gets his fourth start of the season as he faces the Giants, hoping to build on the success he’s had in his last two starts. Sam Long fills in as starter for the Giants, who are expected to pitch a bullpen game today.

First pitch is at 5:10 PM. The game is the free game of the day on MLB.TV, and also available on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.