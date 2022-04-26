Brewers Week in Review: Week 3

Last Week’s Results

Pirates @ Brewers

Brewers 6, Pirates 1

Brewers 5, Pirates 2

Brewers 4, Pirates 2

Brewers @ Phillies

Phillies 4, Brewers 2

Brewers 5, Phillies 3

Brewers 1, Phillies 0

Top Hitting Performance

After a slow start to the season, Hunter Renfroe is starting to heat up. In the past week, he had 6 hits in 22 plate appearances, 4 of those going for extra bases (2 doubles and 2 home runs). His best performance of the week came on Saturday, when he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double.

Top Pitching Performance

While the bullpen has been saving some close games, last week it was Eric Lauer who really stepped up as a starter. In two starts, he pitched six innings each and allowed just one run, a solo home run against the Pirates. He had 18 strikeouts in the two starts compared to just two walks. That’s good for a 0.75 ERA and 1.65 FIP. Lauer has stepped up this season so far and is ensuring this rotation will be formidable top to bottom in 2022.

Injury News and Transaction News

In the time that David Stearns has led the team, the transaction wire may have never been as quiet as it is to start this season. It was another week without a major league transaction. The only move was a minor-league trade with the Phillies, where the Brewers sent outfielder Dustin Peterson to them for cash.

Meanwhile, Luis Urias is beginning his rehab from the calf injury that he sustained in Spring Training. He has been assigned to Double-A Biloxi for rehab, and in his first two games there he is 2-for-8 with a walk, double and an RBI.

Analysis from BCB

Upcoming Week

Monday : Giants @ Brewers | 5:10 PM

: Giants @ Brewers | 5:10 PM Tuesday : Brewers @ Pirates | 5:35 PM

: Brewers @ Pirates | 5:35 PM Wednesday : Brewers @ Pirates | 5:35 PM

: Brewers @ Pirates | 5:35 PM Thursday : Brewers @ Pirates | 11:35 AM

: Brewers @ Pirates | 11:35 AM Friday : Cubs @ Brewers | 7:10 PM

: Cubs @ Brewers | 7:10 PM Saturday : Cubs @ Brewers | 6:10 PM

: Cubs @ Brewers | 6:10 PM Sunday: Cubs @ Brewers | 1:10 PM

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs.