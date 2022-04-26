Game Thread #18: Milwaukee Brewers (10-7) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (8-8)

The Brewers head back to Pennsylvania after a one-game homestand against the San Francisco Giants. Despite a strong pitching performance from Corbin Burnes (6.2 innings, 11 strikeouts, two hits, two walks and no runs), the bullpen fell apart, with Trevor Gott and Jake Cousins each giving up a two-run home run in the 4-2 loss.

Milwaukee will look to bounce back against the Pirates at PNC Park, a team they swept in three games at American Family Field last week. With Woodruff set to start game one, the Crew will look to get back on track and stay on pace with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jack Suwinski will make his Major League debut tonight!#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/w7z1dET9Ex — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 26, 2022

First pitch is at 5:35 p.m. CDT and is available on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.