Brewers defeat Pirates 12-8 in offense-heavy game

The Milwaukee Brewers (11-7) defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates (8-9) in a slugfest at PNC Park Tuesday night, led by Willy Adames’ career night.

Adames got the Brewers off to a hot start after a tough loss against the San Francisco Giants yesterday, hitting a two-run home run after Kolten Wong drew an eight-pitch walk to open the game.

The Brewer bats quieted down for a bit after the first, allowing the Pirates to pull within one with a run of their own in the second. With the score still at 2-1 after four innings, the game quickly turned into an offense-heavy matchup.

The Brewers came out in the fifth with two men on and two outs for Adames, who smashed a double for his second hit of the game, driving in his third and fourth runs of the night.

The Pirates answered quickly with three runs of their own, led by two doubles and a hard-hit line drive back at Brent Suter, who replaced Brandon Woodruff halfway through the inning.

The rest of the game continued to be a back-and-forth affair, as the Brewers scored six in the sixth inning, anchored by three more RBIs from Adames on his second home run of the game.

The Pirates pulled back within three with a run in the seventh and two in the eighth before the Brewers added two more in the ninth after an error by Michael Chavis. The Pirates put up another run in the bottom of the inning for a final score of 12-8.

The Brewers finished with their highest run total of the season, doubling their previous high of six runs. They also improved to an impressive 11-1 when scoring four-plus runs, a testament to their strong pitching, despite the poor late-inning pitching tonight. Their lone loss when scoring four or more runs was their Opening Day 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

The Brewers also racked up 14 hits and three walks, with every starter getting a hit except Christian Yelich. The story of the game was Adames, who went 4-for-5 with seven RBIs and two runs scored, improving his batting average to .239 on the season and staying hot after his game-tying home run in the eighth inning yesterday.

Suter got his first win of the season, pitching two innings of scoreless baseball in relief. Woodruff finished with four-plus innings, seven hits, four runs, six strikeouts and two walks as his ERA rose to 5.30 on the year. Josh Hader closed the game for the Brewers with one strikeout against his lone batter of the night, moving to a perfect 9-for-9 in saves on the season in just 11 Brewers wins on the year.

The Pirates racked up 13 hits of their own, with their top five hitters finishing with nine hits combined. Ke’Bryan Hayes led the team with a 3-for-3 game, improving his batting average to an impressive .364 on the year, while former Brewers Daniel Vogelbach and Ben Gamel each got RBIs of their own.

The Brewers will take on the Pirates again tomorrow, looking for their fifth straight win against the team and their third straight series victory.

Aaron Ashby will take the mound for the Crew, looking to improve on a poor relief outing against the Phillies on Friday night. He’ll face off against Bryse Wilson, who has had a tough season with a 6.35 ERA. First pitch will once again be at 5:35 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.