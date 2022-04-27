Game Thread #19 : Milwaukee Brewers (11-7) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (8-9)

The Brewers look to build on their twelve-run output from yesterday against the Pirates tonight. On the mound for Milwaukee will be the young Aaron Ashby against Pittsburgh’s lefty Dillon Peters. Ashby looks to claim his first win on the season.

Tyrone Taylor replaces Cain in centerfield, and Brosseau is in at third over Peterson. Milwaukee will look to win the series and hold onto the division lead, currently a half-game ahead of the Cardinals after their win this afternoon.

First pitch is at 5:35 CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra and 94.5 FM.