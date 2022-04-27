Brewers rely on pitching, win 3-1 vs Pirates

Box Score

With Aaron Ashby on the mound to face Pirates lefty Dillon Peters. Milwaukee looked to win their second series against the Pirates, after sweeping the Bucs earlier in the month. With an offensive explosion in game one of the series, they looked to follow up with more offense Wednesday night. Unfortunately, the game was a pitcher's duel, with both teams’ bats struggling to wake up.

Ashby came out on fire in his opening five innings, not allowing a hit while striking out six Pirates. Pittsburgh had the same success though, as they also didn’t allow a hit until the top of the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth, however, Ashby got into trouble, allowing a walk to Diego Castillo and a single to Bryan Reynolds. With runners at the corners and nobody out, Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes grounded into a double play, aided by a diving stop and flip from second baseman Kolten Wong. The double play scored Castillo and Ashby was pulled after 5.2 innings with the Crew trailing 1-0. Trevor Gott entered and was able to strike out Chavis to end the inning.

With the Brewers down one, they looked again to the offense for some support. The support came the following inning with the Brewers able to retake the lead. After back-to-back singles from Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe, Rowdy Tellez smashed a grounder to first. Pittsburgh first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo committed an error, allowing Yelich to score.

Milwaukee again had runners at the corners with the game tied at one. Tyrone Taylor then singled to left, scoring Renfroe and advancing Tellez to second. Pirates reliever Will Crowe struck out Narvaez and forced Wong into a flyout, getting out of the inning with no further damage. The Brewers led 2-1.

Brad Boxberger was brought in to pitch the bottom of the seventh and didn’t allow a baserunner. Milwaukee came up empty in the top of the eighth and brought in struggling reliever Devin Williams to finish the inning. Milwaukee was able to tack another run in the ninth, with Pirates reliever Sam Howard hitting Tellez with a pitch and walking the bases loaded. Wong then forced another walk, scoring Tellez and giving the Crew a 3-1 lead. Pittsburgh got out of the jam with a strikeout of Andrew McCutchen.

All-Star Josh Hader was brought in to close the game, looking for his tenth save in as many appearances. Although he walked two batters, he was able to strike out the side and avoid giving up any runs, earning another save in the Brewers’ 11th win of the year. Hader is the league leader in saves, two ahead of Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano.

Freddy Peralta will be on the hill looking for the sweep against former Cub Jose Quintana in their final game in Pittsburgh. First pitch is at 11:35 am CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. The Brewers will then travel home for a three-game set against the Cubs over the weekend.