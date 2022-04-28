Game Thread #20: Milwaukee Brewers (12-7) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (8-10)

The Milwaukee Brewers (12-7) will look to win their sixth straight against the Pittsburgh Pirates (8-10) in an early day game Thursday. The Brewers swept the Pirates in a three-game set last week and have won the first two games of this series at PNC Park.

Facing the challenge is Freddy Peralta, who has had a difficult start to his season after an incredible 2021. With a 7.50 ERA across three starts, Peralta is still looking for his first win of the season. He looked a lot better last time out against the Phillies, pitching five innings and giving up just one run on three hits and two walks. He also racked up six strikeouts, tying his season-high total from his first start against the Cubs.

On the Pirates’ side, they’ll send out Jose Quintana, a serviceable pitcher who always seems to find a way to quiet the Brewer bats. While Quintana has a 3.86 ERA across three starts this season, his ERA against the Brewers is 2.78 in 18 games (17 starts) with a 9-4 record.

First pitch is at 11:35 CDT and the game can be caught on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

Note: Pirates replied to their initial tweet stating that catcher Roberto Perez would replace Andrew Knapp in the lineup, still batting No. 9.