Game Thread #21 Milwaukee Brewers (13-7) vs Chicago Cubs (8-11)

The Brewers hope to continue their winning form after their series sweep of the Pirates. With their record at 13-7, the Brewers stand atop the NL Central and look to beat another division rival. Adrian Houser is on the mound for Milwaukee, while Kyle Hendricks is on the hill for the Cubs.

Houser has started off solid, with a 3.52 ERA and 10 strikeouts. Hendricks has posted a 3.98 ERA and has struck out 19.

Counsell moved the lineup around, with Wong back in the leadoff spot, and McCutchen moving to cleanup. Utility man Jace Peterson will also slot in at third base, and Narvaez gets the start behind the plate.

First pitch is at 7:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.