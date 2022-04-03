Brewers bullpen blows lead, Mariners walk off 4-3

Box Score

The Brewers looked good early today as they got an early lead, and Corbin Burnes pitched well in his last spring start. However, the bullpen struggled and the Mariners walked off 4-3.

In his last start of the spring, Corbin Burnes pitched six innings and was very sharp. He pitched six innings, allowing a total of three baserunners while striking out six. The only run he allowed was a home run by Tom Murphy in the third inning. The only other runners he allowed were a hit and a hit batter.

The Brewers offense backed Burnes up early as well. Single runs in the first and second innings put the Brewers up 2-0 after two innings. They added on another run in the sixth for a 3-1 lead. The team had plenty of opportunities to score in the game, but went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.

Pablo Severino led the offense with a 2-for-4 day, driving in two of the Brewers three runs. The other was driven in by Keston Hiura, who was 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. Hiura is batting .400/.500/1.000 this spring, and Severino is batting .435/.480/.826. Tyrone Taylor also added a 1-for-4 day and is at .440/.429/.920 this spring.

Unfortunately the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead. After Devin Williams and Robbie Hitt combined for a scoreless seventh, Jake Cousins came in for the eighth. A walk, a single, and a double gave the Mariners a 3-3 tie in the eighth. Jandel Gustave finished off the eighth, and Trevor Gott came in for the ninth. Gott allowed a lead-off home run to the first batter of the ninth, Jake Scheiner, and the Mariners walked off 4-3.

The Brewers are back home tomorrow and Brandon Woodruff gets his last tune up of the spring, facing Jon Gray of the Rangers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM CDT.