Game Thread #22: Milwaukee Brewers (14-7) vs. Chicago Cubs (8-12)

A Brewers offense that has been mostly quiet erupted for 11 runs in last night’s win. They are looking to run it back again tonight in the second contest of a four-game series against the Cubs.

Eric Lauer makes his fourth start of the season. He is fresh off one of the best outings of his career, punching out 13 Phillies over six scoreless innings.

This will be Lauer’s first start with Alex Jackson behind the plate, as Victor Caratini remains on the COVID-19 injured list and Omar Narvaez takes a seat against the left-handed Chicago starter Justin Steele. Keston Hiura displaces Kolton Wong at second base, and Mike Brosseau gets the start at third over Jace Peterson.

After rolling out a lefty-heavy lineup last night against sinkerballer Adrian Houser, Cubs manager David Ross is utilizing more of his right-handed bats to counter the southpaw Lauer.

First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.