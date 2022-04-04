Brewers destroyed by Rangers 13-2

Box Score

At least it’s only the preseason right now. We’ve only got a few more days until the regular season.

In his last start before the regular season, Woodruff still was struggling a bit. He did pitch into the sixth inning, but allowed five runs (four earned) in 5+ innings of work. Aaron Ashby also got some work in, but struggled quite a bit and allowed six runs (four earned) in 1.1 innings of work. He only managed one out in the sixth before having to be replaced by Lucas Erceg. Ashby did get a full inning of work in the seventh, but allowed another run that inning. As a pitching staff, the Brewers did have fifteen strikeouts in the game. Unfortunately, the defense did no favors for the team as they had five errors in the game.

The offense did have their chances to put up some more runs. Hunter Renfroe went 2-for-2 with a walk, and an RBI, and Carlos Rodriguez was 2-for-4 as well. The team had nine hits and four walks, but also struck out thirteen times and left ten runners on base as a team.

The Brewers are on the road under the lights Monday night, with Freddy Peralta getting his last spring start. First pitch is at 8:40 PM CDT.