Brewers rally late for 8-7 win over Rockies

With the Brewers under the lights in Arizona, the offense came together tonight. The Brewers rallied late, scoring six runs in the last four innings to get an 8-7 win.

The Brewers started out quick, scoring two runs in the first inning with an Andrew McCutchen RBI single and Rowdy Tellez sacrifice fly. However, the offense quieted down for a bit after that, going scoreless for the next four innings. Meanwhile, Freddy Peralta started strong but struggled in the third and fourth innings. He pitched a total of 4.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with five strikeouts.

After German Marquez left the game after five innings, the Brewers offense got rolling again against the Rockies bullpen. Down 5-2, the Brewers faced Jhoulys Chacin. McCutchen led off with a walk, then a two-out home run by Omar Narvaez closed the deficit to 5-4. Carlos Estevez came in for the seventh, and the Brewers hit three straight singles to tie the game at 5-5. They then took the lead on a wild pitch, and manufactured another run with an error, stolen base, and RBI groundout from Tellez. The Brewers led the game at 7-5 after the top of the seventh.

Hoby Milner and Brad Boxberger kept the Rockies off the board. Charlie Blackmon closed the lead with a solo home run off Trevor Gott, but the Brewers got the run back with two singles and a stolen base in the eighth. After a scoreless eighth from Brent Suter, Jandel Gustave came in to finish the game in the ninth. After a lineout to start the inning, the Rockies had a walk and three straight singles, making it an 8-7 game. With the bases loaded and one out, Rockies batter Colton Welker hit a ball to Hunter Renfroe and Matt Hearn attempted to score. However, a great throw to catcher Brent Diaz got Hearn at home and ended the game.

The Spring Training schedule comes to a finish tomorrow with a home game against the Royals, and Adrian Houser faces Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM CDT.