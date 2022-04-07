Game Thread #1: Milwaukee Brewers (0-0) @ Chicago Cubs (0-0)

Opening Day is here.

After an uncertain winter dominated by a 99-day lockout, baseball is back. Due to the scheduling changes prompted by the delayed start, the Brewers are opening their season at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs rather than at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Corbin Burnes takes the mound for the Brewers in the season opener. The forecast in Chicago is cold with intermittent rain throughout the afternoon, but the plan is to play as scheduled. First pitch is at 1:20 p.m. CDT.

Here are the lineups for each team:

Happy Opening Day!