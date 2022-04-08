 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Brewers-Cubs Friday game postponed

Game rescheduled as part of doubleheader for May 30 at Wrigley

By HarrisonFreuck
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers matchup with the Chicago Cubs scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 30, with first pitch times scheduled for 12:05 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. that day.

With the postponement, the Cubs have shifted their rotation back a day, with Friday’s starting pitcher Justin Steele now set to pitch Saturday. Marcus Stroman will now pitch in Sunday’s series finale in his first game with the Cubs.

The Brewers rotation will shift as well. Brandon Woodruff, who was set to start on Friday, will now pitch Saturday. Freddy Peralta, who was scheduled to start on Saturday, will now make his season debut Sunday.

The Brewers lost to the Cubs on Opening Day by a score of 5-4, and they’ll have to wait another day to get revenge.

Poll

Should the Cubs get a roof?

view results
  • 62%
    Yes, Am Fam Field is far superior just for the lack of PPD games
    (78 votes)
  • 37%
    No, Wrigley is too iconic
    (47 votes)
125 votes total Vote Now

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...