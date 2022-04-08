Brewers-Cubs Friday game postponed

The Milwaukee Brewers matchup with the Chicago Cubs scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 30, with first pitch times scheduled for 12:05 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. that day.

With the postponement, the Cubs have shifted their rotation back a day, with Friday’s starting pitcher Justin Steele now set to pitch Saturday. Marcus Stroman will now pitch in Sunday’s series finale in his first game with the Cubs.

The Brewers rotation will shift as well. Brandon Woodruff, who was set to start on Friday, will now pitch Saturday. Freddy Peralta, who was scheduled to start on Saturday, will now make his season debut Sunday.

The Brewers lost to the Cubs on Opening Day by a score of 5-4, and they’ll have to wait another day to get revenge.