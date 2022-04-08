Brewers top hitting prospects to keep an eye on in 2022

Garrett Mitchell

The left-handed-hitting outfield prospect has become a staple in the Brewers farm system and showed flashes of brilliance last year with AA Biloxi. Mitchell should be poised to improve upon his .258 average and 8 home runs that he hit in the minors last year with hopes he can reach the next level and be sent to AAA Nashville. With Cain and McCutchen free agents after this season and Yelich getting older, Mitchell should have a role once he is called up to the big leagues. With Mitchell being ready as early as next season, and Lorenzo Cain hinting at retirement, there is a very clear path for the young prospect to cement himself in the big leagues.

Sal Frelick

As the Brewers’ first-round pick in 2021, Frelick holds high expectations. Frelick showed in spring training that he can produce at the plate hitting .333 in nine plate appearances. He also can provide defensive versatility being able to play shortstop and second base. Frelick is looked at as one of the Brewers’ top hitting prospects and is ranked in the MLB Top 100 list sliding in at No. 70. He is expected to be big-league ready in 2024 and should see major production this year in AA.

Brice Turang

Turang looks like one of the Brewers’ most MLB-ready prospects. The main question is, where to play him? With the Brewers solidifying their middle infield in the past two seasons via trade (Willy Adames) and free agency (Kolten Wong), it’s difficult to see just where Turang will get big league playing time. Last season with AAA Nashville, Turang hit .245 with a .695 OPS. Those are numbers he will definitely look to improve on this season while still being uncertain of where his role will be defensively in the Majors.

Joey Wiemer

With the Brewers lacking depth in the outfield and their current one only getting older, Wiemer is the perfect prospect. His elite speed showed in the minors where he posted 30 steals. Drafted in the fourth round by the Brewers in 2020, he broke out in AA and is projected to reach the upper levels this season. He hit 27 home runs in his first season in the minor leagues while posting a .296 batting average. With his ability to do it all at the plate, on the base paths and in the outfield, there is no question Wiemer has big league potential.

Hedbert Perez

While Perez is more of a project than many of the Brewers’ other top prospects, he has still shown in the minors that he has enough talent. In his first full season in the minor leagues, Perez posted a .276 average with seven home runs. His power numbers are definitely something he will look to improve upon this season in A-ball with the Carolina Mudcats. He is not expected to be ready for a couple years, but he is someone to keep an eye on in the farm system going forward.