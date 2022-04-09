Game Thread #2: Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) @ Chicago Cubs (1-0)

After a weather postponement yesterday, it’s back to play today for a cold one in Chicago. The temperature forecast in Chicago is a high of 43°F with 10 MPH winds that will make it feel even colder. Brandon Woodruff is on the mound for his first start of the season, and he will face Justin Steele of the Cubs. With a LHP on the mound, the lineup gets a bit of a shake-up as Andrew McCutchen will lead off, Keston Hiura will bat fifth, and Mike Brosseau and Victor Caratini get their first starts as Brewers.