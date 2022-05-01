Game Thread #23: Milwaukee Brewers (15-7) vs. Chicago Cubs (8-13)

The Brewers look to finish off the sweep of the Cubs Sunday afternoon following a 9-1 victory on Saturday. The 20 runs across their last two games is their highest output across a two-game span all season. They’ve been able to get it done with the long ball, as they have amassed nine home runs so far this series.

The Brewers will send out Corbin Burnes to get the start. The righty is coming off his best start of the season, striking out 11 while giving up just two hits to the Giants. Marcus Stroman will get the start for the Cubs.