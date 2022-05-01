Crew drops series finale to Cubs, 2-0

Box Score

Corbin Burnes had another phenomenal start for the Brewers (15-8) but got no run support as the Brewers scuffled to a 2-0 loss against the Cubs (9-13) in the series finale at American Family Field.

Neither team had much going all afternoon, but the Cubs managed to nab the victory behind a solo home run and a two-out rally in the sixth inning against Burnes.

While the Cubs were held without a baserunner through four innings, Patrick Wisdom smashed a homer into the Brewers bullpen with one out in the fifth, ending Burnes’ perfect game and giving the Cubs a 1-0 lead.

The Cubs added another in the sixth with a single, double and walk with two outs. Seiya Suzuki drove in the second run with his first hit of the series after dominating Brewer pitching in the first series of the year.

Burnes allowed just four hits, two runs and one walk across seven innings in another great start, adding 10 strikeouts in the loss. Brent Suter and Jandel Gustave combined to pitch the last two innings in relief, giving up one hit and one walk but not allowing any further damage. Gustave also got two strikeouts.

The Brewers’ offense combined for just three hits and three walks, with the only extra-base hit coming on a Tyrone Taylor double. The Cubs managed to stop a late rally in the eighth, when the Brewers had runners on first and second with one out, striking out Taylor and Jace Peterson to end the inning.

David Robertson got his fifth save of the season for the Cubs, pitching 1.1 innings with three strikeouts and one walk.

With the loss, the Brewers fall to 15-8 and see their five-game winning streak come to an end. The Crew is now 3-3 against the Cubs this season, taking two of three at American Family Field after the Cubs took two of three at Wrigley to open the year.

The Brewers get an off day on Monday before welcoming the scuffling Reds to town for a three-game set starting Tuesday. The Reds currently sit at 3-19 on the year, including 1-17 since starting the season 2-2. Their lone win since April 11 came against the Cardinals on April 24.

Brandon Woodruff is lined up to take the ball for the Brewers Tuesday night with Vladimir Gutierrez set to start for the Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin.