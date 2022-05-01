Roster Moves: Brewers place Jake Cousins on 10-day IL, activate Victor Caratini, option Mike Brosseau and Alex Jackson

It’s May 1, and the expanded rosters return to normal side after today’s games. Per an agreement before the start of the season, teams were allowed to carry 28 players through May 1. Now that the deadline has arrived, the Brewers had to make some decisions today.

The first happened before the game. Reliever Jake Cousins was placed on the 10-day IL with fluid build-up in his right elbow. As a corresponding move, Victor Caratini was activated from the COVID-19 IL. Caratini had spent less than a week on the IL, meaning that he had passed his tests and was cleared to return.

Cousins has struggled a bit more in 2022, posting a 4.50 ERA and 3.67 FIP over 8 innings in 8 appearances. His ERA is significantly higher, but his FIP is slightly better (3.84 in 2021, 3.67 in 2022). His strikeout rate is also a little better (14.6 K/9) and his walk rate is stable, though maybe a little high (5.6 BB/9).

Following the game, the Brewers made two more roster moves, optioning two players down to Triple-A. Infielder Mike Brosseau and catcher Alex Jackson were sent to Nashville after the game. Mike Brosseau had been playing well in the first month of the season. He actually led the team in batting average and OBP with a line of .250/.364/.357 (though would not be considered qualified with only 33 PA). Jackson was brought up when Caratini originally went on the IL to backup Narvaez. Jackson played in three games with the team, going 2-for-7.

While this does reduce the Brewers roster size down to 26 players, they are not done yet with roster moves. The Brewers are currently carrying 12 position players and 14 pitchers, and MLB rules only allow them to carry 13 pitchers at a time. They will have to make another roster move prior to Tuesday’s game. The corresponding move seems to be an easy decision, with Luis Urias rehabbing in the minors and about ready to return to the team (and Brosseau’s option would also signify that Urias is ready to come back). As for the other side of it, the Brewers will have to remove one of their relievers from the team. That one may not be known until before Tuesday’s game.

EDIT: It was pointed out in the comments that earlier in the week, an agreement was reached to allow teams to carry 14 pitchers through May 29. That means the Brewers will not have to send down a pitcher if Urias is activated soon.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.