Brewers call up J.C. Mejía, send Jandel Gustave to AAA Nashville

The Brewers have sent reliever Jandel Gustave down to AAA Nashville and called up reliever J.C. Mejía in an ensuing move.

Gustave has struggled this season with a 6.00 ERA across 12 innings out of the bullpen. After lowering his ERA to 2.89 after a scoreless appearance against the Reds last week, Gustave has given up five runs across 2.2 innings in his last three appearances, including three runs on three hits against the Braves on Sunday.

After a 3.44 ERA with the Crew in 14 appearances last year, Gustave will look to find his groove again in AAA Nashville.

Mejía has limited major league experience, making 17 appearances, including 11 starts, for the Cleveland Guardians (then the Indians) in 2021. He didn’t pitch well, however, totaling a 8.25 ERA across 52.1 innings.

The Brewers figure to use Mejía out of the bullpen, as he made six appearances in spring training, pitching to a 4.76 ERA after 5.2 innings. He’s pitched far better in Nashville to start the year, giving up just one earned run and striking out 15 across 10.2 innings (0.84 ERA).