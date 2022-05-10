Game Thread #30: Milwaukee Brewers (19-11) @ Cincinnati Reds (6-23)

The Brewers are in a bit of a slump with three straight losses, which is their longest losing streak of the season so far. On the other side, the Reds have won three of four and are looking for their second straight series win.

Freddy Peralta will make his sixth start of the season tonight. The results have been up and down for him. Overall, his peripherals are about right in line with his career. His strikeout rate (11.7 K/9) and walk rate (3.9 BB/9) are in line with his career numbers, and he hasn’t lost velocity on his pitches. His FIP (2.47) is fine as well. However, his ERA (5.09) is higher than expected. In his last start, which was against the Reds last week, he allowed three earned runs in five innings. He’ll be facing a very similar lineup to the one he faced in that start.

On the other side is Hunter Greene, who has had a rough season so far. His 8.71 ERA and 8.31 FIP show that very well. A lot of that came courtesy of the Brewers, who roughed him up for eight earned runs and five home runs in their last game against him last week. Greene did have seven strikeouts against the Brewers and his 12.2 K/9 is strong, but he’s been struggling through this season. The Brewers will also use a similar lineup to the last time they faced Greene.

Here are today’s starting lineups. First pitch is at 5:40 PM, and it will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.