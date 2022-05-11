Brewers survive late Reds rally, win 5-4

Box Score

With the Brewers on a three-game losing streak, they needed a good game to get back on the winning side and prevent a longer slump. With Freddy Peralta on the mound, he gave the Brewers the start they needed, and the offense provided him some runs as well. However, they did have to survive a late Reds rally to get this one.

The Reds struck first with back-to-back doubles in the second, giving them an early 1-0 lead. That was Peralta’s only runs allowed of the night, though. Overall, it was a solid night for Peralta with just one run, four hits, and one walk allowed in 5.2 innings. He struck out eight in the start as well.

Meanwhile, the Brewers offense gave Peralta some run support. Luis Urias homered in the fourth to the Brewers on the board at 1-1. The Brewers then put together a rally in the sixth. It started with a single by Tyrone Taylor that ended Hunter Greene’s day. Tony Santillan came in next and allowed a double to Jace Peterson, putting the Brewers ahead 2-1. A hit by pitch and walk loaded the bases, and the Reds went to Lucas Sims. Kolten Wong cashed in one of those runs with a sacrifice fly, increasing the lead to 3-1. That was all the Brewers could get, though.

The Brewers bullpen also come in to help support Peralta. His day ended in the sixth when he allowed a walk and a single, and Brent Suter finished the inning with a strikeout. Brad Boxberger took the seventh and pitched a clean inning with a strikeout.

In the eighth, the offense got a few more runs. A Jace Peterson double and Lorenzo Cain single put two runners on, and Victor Caratini brought Peterson in with a single, increasing the lead to 4-1. After Wong hit a ground ball that erased Caritini at second, Willy Adames singled to bring in Cain and make it a 5-1 game.

All of that offense would be needed in the bottom of the inning. Devin Williams came into the game and had a rough day. After a pop out to start the inning, he allowed back-to-back walks, and then a single loaded the bases. A strikeout for the second out gave him a chance to end the inning with no damage. Unfortunately, a four pitch walk to Colin Moran forced in a run and the lead was down to 5-2. After that, Tyler Naquin doubled to bring in two more runs, and the Brewers were holding on to a 5-4 lead. Luis Perdomo came in to finish the inning, and got a lineout to hold on to that lead.

The ninth was a little tense early as closer Josh Hader allowed a walk to start the inning. However, he got a fly out before striking out the last two batters, and the Brewers held on for the 5-4 win. It was Hader’s twelfth save of the year and also included career strikeout #500.

Most of the damage tonight came from the bottom of the Brewers lineup, who each had two hits (Peterson, Cain, Caratini). Luis Urias also reached base three times with a hit and two walks, and Yelich went 0-for-3 but also had two walks. As a team, the Brewers had seven walks compared to just eight strikeouts.

The rubber match of the series takes place tomorrow morning, with Adrian Houser facing Vladimir Gutierrez. First pitch is at 11:35 AM, and it will be exclusively televised on YouTube. It will also be on the Brewers Radio Network.