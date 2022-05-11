Game Thread #31: Milwaukee Brewers (20-11) vs Cincinnati Reds (6-24)

Adrian Houser will be on the mound for the Crew today as they look to win their second series of the season against the Reds after sweeping them a week ago. Houser has pitched well of late, posting a 3.42 ERA. The Reds will have Vladimir Gutierrez on the hill, who in his last outing against Milwaukee, gave up seven runs in four innings.

Yelich will be the DH and Rowdy will be playing first base and batting cleanup. Wong is again leading off and Jace Peterson gets the start in left with McCutchen still dealing with Covid protocols. Narvaez will be behind the dish, and Urias moves back to third after playing shortstop on Tuesday.

Matinée rubber match with the Brew Crew.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/hUSAM4wYd6 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 11, 2022

First pitch will be at 11:35 CDT on the MLB Youtube channel and 620 WTMJ.