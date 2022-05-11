Brewers drop series to the Reds in high scoring game, lose 14-11

Box Score

Milwaukee dropped the final game of their three-game series against the Reds and lost the series. Adrian Houser was on the mound in the high-scoring affair and only pitched four innings, allowing three runs. Vladimir Guttierez was the starter for Cincinnati and didn’t have much success either, giving up four runs in four innings. The ball was jumping off the bat due to the warmer weather and high humidity.

The Reds exploded early, with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. One of which was a bases-clearing triple from Tyler Naquin. A fielding error from Urias also cost the Brewers a run, giving the Reds a 4-1 lead after one.

The Reds would gain even more in the bottom of the second when Nick Friedl hit an RBI double, and on the play, Adames committed an error which cost the Brewers even more. Yelich would put the Brewers on the board though in the top of the third inning, hitting a three-run home run. Renfroe would hit a solo shot in the top of the fourth, making the score 7-4.

Cincinnati would add more insurance in the fifth after a sac fly from Farmer. Milwaukee would answer back, however, in the top of the eighth when Hunter Renfroe crushed another home run, his second of the day. Cincy would explode off of new Brewers pitcher, J.C. Mejia, who gave up five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Luis Perdomo was then brought in to replace Mejia, who gave up a three-run homerun to Colin Moran. With the Reds up 14-5, the game looked out of reach.

The Brewers didn’t give up, however, answering back with their own rally late in the top of the ninth. Jace Peterson led off the inning with a home run and was followed by a Wong single. Brosseau was then brought in to pinch hit for Adames, who hit his own two-run home run. Milwaukee didn’t stop there, with Yelich hitting a triple to finish his cycle, and Tellez bringing him in with an RBI single. Urias then brought home Tellez with a double. Narvaez would then double to bring home Urias. The inning ended with the score at 14-11, and the game was over.

After a disappointing series against the Reds, Milwaukee heads to Miami to take on the Marlins on Friday. After their three-game set, they’ll come home for another go-around with the Braves. Friday’s game will feature Corbin Burnes on the mound for the Crew, facing Pablo Lopez for the Marlins.

Friday’s game will be at 5:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.